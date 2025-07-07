WWE Legend Teddy Long Faces Heartbreaking Loss of Son

ATLANTA, Ga. — Teddy Long, a WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown General Manager, is facing a heartbreaking personal loss. His son, Antione Long, has passed away, a tragedy announced by friends and family on social media over the weekend.

Details about Antione’s age and life remain unclear, as the Long family has maintained a low profile away from the media spotlight. This privacy has shielded them from public scrutiny, making the news of his death all the more shocking to fans.

Antione was active on social media, posting a picture at a Planet Fitness gym just days before his death, although reports indicate he was not a public figure himself. While he kept a low profile, his connection to his father made him known and loved by many in the wrestling community.

The wrestling world has reacted with shock and sadness to the news, although the Long family has not yet released an official statement. Fellow wrestlers and fans have begun to express their condolences and support for Teddy Long during this difficult time.

ITR Wrestling extends heartfelt prayers and condolences to Teddy Long and his family as they navigate this devastating loss.