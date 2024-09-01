WWE Makes History with Bash in Berlin Event

WWE achieved a historic milestone by hosting its first-ever premium live event in Germany, titled Bash in Berlin, just four weeks after SummerSlam. The event marked the highest grossing arena show in WWE’s history. This significant occasion came after a long hiatus of 27 years since WWE last held a show in Berlin, the capital city of Germany.

The sold-out crowd at the Uber Arena was eager and enthusiastic, showcasing their support throughout the evening. The event was part of a week-long European tour, which also included shows in the Netherlands and Belgium, along with several performances in Germany. Despite having only a five-match card, each match was filled with significance and exceeded expectations.

Among the key highlights was the World Heavyweight Championship match, where Gunther defended his title against Randy Orton. Gunther secured a decisive victory by forcing Orton to pass out with an aggressive sleeper hold. This match was praised for its physicality and sportsmanship, as both competitors displayed mutual respect by shaking hands after the bout.

Another anticipated clash was between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in a strap match, where Punk emerged victorious in his first match in WWE in over ten years. The match was intense and personal, showcasing the intense rivalry between the two wrestlers. Punk’s victory included several dramatic moments and signified a deep personal conflict.

There was also an exciting Women’s Tag Team Championship match, where Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill reclaimed their titles by defeating the Unholy Union team of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. This match highlighted the ongoing competitiveness within the Women’s Division.

The opening match featured Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. This match was characterized by back-and-forth action and culminated in Rhodes retaining his title, thus enhancing his championship reign.

WWE has reaffirmed its commitment to providing thrilling events for its international fanbase, with the very successful Bash in Berlin signaling that more such events could be on the horizon.