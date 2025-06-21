Sports
WWE Night of Champions Set for June 28 in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The WWE Night of Champions is set to take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena. Fans will witness a thrilling lineup, including the much-anticipated main event where John Cena defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk.
The event will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET, allowing viewers, particularly on the U.S. West Coast, to watch after their morning routine. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque highlighted the excitement of hosting this event in Saudi Arabia, noting it will mark a historic first for the Kingdom Arena.
Previously, WWE events in Saudi Arabia included the successful Crown Jewel in November 2024, showcasing top superstars. The Night of Champions will surely carry that momentum, with the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals also taking center stage.
Alongside Cena vs. Punk, fans can look forward to Dominik Mysterio defending his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. The stakes are high, as winners in the King of the Ring could earn a World Championship Match at SummerSlam, starting August 2 at MetLife Stadium.
The semi-finals for the men’s tournament feature Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, representing Friday Night SmackDown. The women’s semi-finals include competitors such as Jade Cargill and Asuka vying for a chance to challenge the champions.
Viewers in the U.S. can stream the event exclusively on Peacock, while international fans can tune in on Netflix. With an action-packed card and the return of some of its biggest stars, WWE Night of Champions 2025 promises to be an unforgettable event.
As the date approaches, fans are encouraged to check back for announcements on additional matches and developments leading up to the event.
Recent Posts
- Iga Swiatek Returns to Grass-Court Action at Bad Homburg Open
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’