WWE Night of Champions Set for June 28 in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The WWE Night of Champions is set to take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena. Fans will witness a thrilling lineup, including the much-anticipated main event where John Cena defends his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk.

The event will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET, allowing viewers, particularly on the U.S. West Coast, to watch after their morning routine. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque highlighted the excitement of hosting this event in Saudi Arabia, noting it will mark a historic first for the Kingdom Arena.

Previously, WWE events in Saudi Arabia included the successful Crown Jewel in November 2024, showcasing top superstars. The Night of Champions will surely carry that momentum, with the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals also taking center stage.

Alongside Cena vs. Punk, fans can look forward to Dominik Mysterio defending his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles. The stakes are high, as winners in the King of the Ring could earn a World Championship Match at SummerSlam, starting August 2 at MetLife Stadium.

The semi-finals for the men’s tournament feature Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, representing Friday Night SmackDown. The women’s semi-finals include competitors such as Jade Cargill and Asuka vying for a chance to challenge the champions.

Viewers in the U.S. can stream the event exclusively on Peacock, while international fans can tune in on Netflix. With an action-packed card and the return of some of its biggest stars, WWE Night of Champions 2025 promises to be an unforgettable event.

As the date approaches, fans are encouraged to check back for announcements on additional matches and developments leading up to the event.