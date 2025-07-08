WWE Monday Night Raw Live Action Comes to Providence Tonight

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will air live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion at 8 PM ET. This event will act as the go-home show for both the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution 2, scheduled for this weekend.

Fans can expect to see multiple top WWE Superstars, including World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, and Bron Breakker. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is set to address her upcoming title defense at the Evolution event, while Roxanne Perez will battle Kairi Sane.

The exciting match card features Bron Breakker squaring off against Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins facing Penta, and Bronson Reed competing against Jey Uso. These matches promise an eventful night for wrestling fans.

The June 7 episode marks a significant build-up to WWE’s major events this weekend. Last week on Raw, Chad Gable announced he would be sidelined for a while due to shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, the mysterious character El Grande Americano may reappear amid speculation about his identity.

As noted, this live show will also see important title implications, with Perez looking to take out Sane, who is linked to Liv Morgan’s shoulder injury suffered during a past match.

WWE Evolution 2025 is set for Sunday, July 13, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, while Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on July 12, 2025, from the same venue.