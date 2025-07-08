Entertainment
WWE Monday Night Raw Live Action Comes to Providence Tonight
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will air live from the Amica Mutual Pavilion at 8 PM ET. This event will act as the go-home show for both the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution 2, scheduled for this weekend.
Fans can expect to see multiple top WWE Superstars, including World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso, and Bron Breakker. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch is set to address her upcoming title defense at the Evolution event, while Roxanne Perez will battle Kairi Sane.
The exciting match card features Bron Breakker squaring off against Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins facing Penta, and Bronson Reed competing against Jey Uso. These matches promise an eventful night for wrestling fans.
The June 7 episode marks a significant build-up to WWE’s major events this weekend. Last week on Raw, Chad Gable announced he would be sidelined for a while due to shoulder surgery. Meanwhile, the mysterious character El Grande Americano may reappear amid speculation about his identity.
As noted, this live show will also see important title implications, with Perez looking to take out Sane, who is linked to Liv Morgan’s shoulder injury suffered during a past match.
WWE Evolution 2025 is set for Sunday, July 13, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, while Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on July 12, 2025, from the same venue.
Recent Posts
- Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood’s Gender Double Standard in Action Films
- Duke Nukem Joins World of Tanks in New Battle Pass Event
- NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for July 7, 2025
- Zombies Stars Pass the Torch in New Franchise Film
- New Georgia Project Faces Budget Crisis Amid Organizational Changes
- James Gunn Talks Superman Inspiration from His Dog
- Classic Halloween Films Get New 4K Editions Ahead of Spooky Season
- Kelly Osbourne Engaged to Sid Wilson at Emotional Concert
- Matthew McConaughey Pleads for Support Amid Texas Flood Disaster
- Ohio Lottery Jackpot Grows to $203 Million After No Winner
- Jazz Triumph Over 76ers In Ace Bailey’s Summer League Debut
- Giants Miss Out on Key Free Agents, Impacting Future Plans
- Debate Over Best Lord of the Rings Movie Heats Up
- Protests Erupt in Mexico City Over Gentrification and Rising Rents
- Diamondbacks Eye Trades As Deadline Approaches
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa
- Eagles React to Gardner-Johnson’s Comments After Trade
- Superman’s Fate Hangs on Upcoming Reviews Ahead of Release
- Penta Zero Miedo Faces Seth Rollins in Epic RAW Showdown
- Shediac Lobster Festival Anticipates Big Crowds for 76th Year