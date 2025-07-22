WWE Monday Night RAW: Roman Reigns Returns Amid SummerSlam Build-Up

Birmingham, AL – The WWE Monday Night RAW event on July 14 showcased thrilling matches and dramatic returns, including the much-anticipated comeback of Roman Reigns. The night set the stage for upcoming SummerSlam bouts.

The show opened with Naomi celebrating her victory at WWE Evolution, where she claimed the Women’s World Championship. IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley later entered the ring, seeking another title opportunity. General Manager Adam Pearce intervened, announcing a triple-threat match for SummerSlam featuring Naomi, Ripley, and Sky.

One of the noteworthy matches included a non-title tag team bout between Roxanne Perez and Asuka. Just as the match reached its climax, Dominik Mysterio‘s unexpected entrance helped Perez secure a decisive victory by pinning Asuka.

In another exciting confrontation, Lyra Valkyria faced Bayley in a two-out-of-three falls match to determine the No. 1 contender for Becky Lynch’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship. After Bayley secured the first pinfall, Valkyria made a remarkable comeback to win the match, solidifying her spot for SummerSlam.

Nikki Bella, making her singles debut after nearly seven years, faced Chelsea Green. Bella emerged victorious after executing her signature Rack Attack 2.0, despite interruptions from the Secret Hervice. Stephanie Vaquer rushed in to aid Bella, highlighting a budding alliance.

The highlight of the night was the Gauntlet Match, where Bron Breakker aimed for a title shot against Gunther at SummerSlam. Breakker eliminated Penta and LA Knight before facing Jey Uso. After a hard-fought battle, CM Punk entered last, taking advantage of a fatigued Breakker to secure the victory with his GTS, earning a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

As chaos unfolded following the Gauntlet Match, Roman Reigns made a shocking return, confronting Breakker and Bronson Reed after their attack on Punk and Uso. The crowd erupted as Reigns took control, reminding everyone of his dominant presence in WWE.

The evening left fans excited for the upcoming two-night SummerSlam event while setting the stage for fierce rivalries and thrilling matchups.