Sports
WWE’s Nikki Bella Reveals Unique Injury After Elbow Drop
Los Angeles, CA – WWE star Nikki Bella is recovering from a recent injury sustained during a match on Monday Night Raw. Bella disclosed on her podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, that her breast implant was dislocated after receiving an elbow drop from wrestler Piper Niven on July 28.
During the discussion with her sister, Brie, Nikki humorously asked if her implant was ‘stuck in [her] ribs.’ ‘I think it has moved,’ Nikki said, laughing. Niven later posted a clip of the incident on social media, captioned, ‘Sometimes you gotta hit the 👉😄👈,’ showcasing the moment Bella hit the mat.
Nikki explained on the podcast how painful the experience has been, stating, ‘It’s been hard to laugh and cough, but it’s okay, we’re gonna get it fixed one day.’ She has already consulted with doctors about the injury and plans further treatment.
The incident occurred during an eight-woman tag team match, but despite the injury, Nikki was able to complete the fight, and her team emerged victorious. She humorously remarked that her implants still ‘look hot’ despite the mishap.
This isn’t Bella’s first brush with injury. She made a comeback to the wrestling world in February 2025 after a lengthy hiatus, which included time away due to a brain cyst discovered in 2019.
Monday Night Raw airs live on Mondays, while The Nikki & Brie Show releases episodes on Sirius XM twice a week.
