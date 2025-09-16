WWE NXT Homecoming Set for Tonight with Big Matches

WINTER PARK, Fla. — WWE NXT Homecoming will take place tonight, September 16, at 8 PM ET on CW, bringing past and current stars back to the ring.

The event features a thrilling six-woman tag team match where Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, and Stephanie Vaquer will battle against NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx. This match pits former champions against each other, raising the stakes as both teams strive for victory.

In another highly anticipated segment, NXT Champion Oba Femi will appear on “The Grayson Waller Effect,” where he will discuss his upcoming title defense against No. 1 contender Ricky Saints at NXT No Mercy.

Returning superstar Tyler Breeze will face Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship after a dramatic comeback on WWE NXT’s September 9 episode, where he made a memorable return by taking a selfie with a defeated Page.

The tag team match between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa promises to be one for the history books. All combatants are NXT legends and former champions, increasing the intensity of the showdown.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend their titles against the challengers Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley, who have been on a winning streak lately.

Making special appearances during the event are Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, Finn Balor, William Regal, and Bobby Roode, adding to the excitement of the Homecoming episode.

The show celebrates the rich history of NXT at Full Sail University, the original home of the NXT brand. Bianca Belair, who has been sidelined due to injury, has been teasing a return, further energizing the crowd.

NXT Homecoming airs live at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT on the CW Network, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see how the night unfolds.