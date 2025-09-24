WWE NXT Preview: Femi and Williams Clash in Title Match

ORLANDO, Fla. — WWE NXT returns tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on the CW Network, featuring a highly anticipated Title vs. Title match between NXT Champion Oba Femi and TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

The clash stems from a prior confrontation on “The Grayson Waller Effect,” where both men expressed their desire to prove they are the alpha in NXT. The stakes are high as the winner will hold both titles and also will face Ricky Saints at the upcoming No Mercy event.

In addition, rivals Myles Borne and Lexis King will engage in a brutal Lights Out Match. The two have a heated history, with King inflicting a severe backstage attack on Borne that included attempts to injure him. This match aims to settle their long-standing rivalry.

Moreover, the No. 1 contender for the Women’s Speed Championship will be determined when former champion Candice LeRae faces Lainey Reid. LeRae is seeking to recapture her lost title, while Reid aims for her first championship in WWE.

Fans can expect intense action with a mix of drama and rivalry, leading to a thrilling evening of wrestling. Who will emerge victorious in these crucial bouts? Tune in live at 8 PM ET on the CW Network to find out.