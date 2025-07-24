Sports
WWE NXT Results: Tatum Paxley Leads The Culling to Victory
ORLANDO, Florida – The July 22 episode of WWE NXT featured intense matches, including Tatum Paxley leading The Culling to a significant victory over Hank & Tank, Sol Ruca, and Zaria in an Eight-Person Tag Team Match.
The action heated up before the opening bell, with both teams clashing on the outside, setting a fierce tone. The match devolved into chaos, leaving only Zaria and Paxley in the ring. In a surprising twist, Shawn Spears handed Paxley a doll just as the lights went dark. Although DarkState appeared, they did not intervene. When the lights returned, Zaria was unconscious, leading to Paxley’s victory.
In another segment, Lash Legend and Jaida Parker interrupted Jacy Jayne’s title celebration, signaling their intent to challenge for her championships.
Jasper Troy also showcased his dominance by defeating Ricky Saints via countout after hitting him forcefully with slams. Troy’s power advantage was clear throughout the match.
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker made a shocking appearance, delivering a chokeslam to TNA World Champion Trick Williams, further adding to the night’s excitement.
Rookie Blake Monroe made her mark by defeating Wren Sinclair in her NXT debut. After the match, Monroe countered an attack from Jordynne Grace with a Butterfly DDT onto a steel chair.
Finally, NXT Champion Oba Femi defended his title successfully against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura in a Triple Threat Match. Despite fierce competition, Femi’s decisive Fall From Grace secured his victory, cementing his status as champion.
