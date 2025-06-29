WWE’s Otis Sidelined After Elbow Surgery, Recovery Timeline Uncertain

STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE superstar Otis has been sidelined due to an elbow injury, following his last appearance on the May 5 episode of WWE Raw. During that match, he lost to Rusev, who threw him into the steel ring post twice, which contributed to the injury.

According to sources close to the situation, Otis recently underwent arthroscopic elbow surgery to diagnose and address the injury. While initial reports suggest he may not be out for an extended period, recovery times can vary based on individual circumstances.

Keeping fans informed about Otis’s status, WrestlingHeadlines.com noted that WWE has effectively written him off television since that May match. A further update on his recovery and return to action is expected as more information becomes available.

Otis’s absence adds to the growing list of injuries affecting WWE superstars, including Liv Morgan and Rey Mysterio. The upcoming SummerSlam and Evolution 2 events pose additional challenges for WWE as it seeks to maintain fan interest amid these setbacks.

WWE fans are eager for updates about Otis’s recovery and are hopeful for his return to action in the near future.