WWE Premium Live Events to Stream on ESPN Starting in 2026

BRISTOL, Conn. and STAMFORD, Conn. (August 6, 2025) — ESPN and WWE have entered a groundbreaking deal that will make ESPN the exclusive U.S. home for WWE’s Premium Live Events (PLEs), starting in 2026. The announcement was made on Wednesday, revealing that major events like WrestleMania and SummerSlam will be available through ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service.

This multi-year agreement will see ESPN pay an average of $325 million annually for the broadcasting rights to top WWE events, which were previously streamed on Peacock. The deal is expected to significantly expand WWE’s reach in the U.S., providing fans with an exciting new platform for accessing their favorite wrestling events.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting WWE’s devoted fan base. “WWE has an immense, devoted and passionate fan base that we’re excited to super-serve on our new ESPN DTC platform,” said Pitaro. He pointed out that this deal not only enhances ESPN’s content offerings but also helps pave the way for its streaming future.

Mark Shapiro, President and COO of TKO, WWE’s parent company, remarked on the strategic significance of this move. He stated, “In many ways, this is our destiny… you can’t do that as it relates to the sports world without partnering with ESPN.”

In addition to the main PLE events, ESPN will also have the option to stream pre- and post-event shows associated with these events, further enriching the viewer experience. WWE President Nick Khan noted the importance of the partnership, labeling it a pivotal moment for WWE fans in the U.S.

ESPN’s new streaming service is set to launch on August 21, 2025, at a monthly subscription price of $29.99. This service will feature all of ESPN’s domestic linear networks as well as a range of other programming options. The addition of WWE events will help improve subscriber retention and attract a younger, more diverse audience.

WWE’s transition to ESPN signifies a new era for the company, reflecting the increasing crossover between sports and entertainment. “Bringing WWE’s flagship events to ESPN’s platform is tremendously exciting,” Khan added.