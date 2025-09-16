WWE Raw Delivers Exciting Matches Ahead of Wrestlepalooza

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — WWE Raw showcased thrilling matches and rivalries on September 15, delivering a captivating lineup just days before Wrestlepalooza. Highlights included John Cena’s preparation for his clash with Brock Lesnar, as well as matchups featuring emerging talents like Lyra Valkyria and established stars.

Following their recent feud, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed faced LA Knight and Jimmy Uso. Despite a valiant effort from Knight, Breakker’s timely intervention set up Reed to drive an impactful finishing move, leading to their victory.

In a pivotal women’s match, Lyra Valkyria faced Roxanne Perez after losing to Raquel Rodriguez the previous week. Valkyria battled through discomfort in her lower back, showcasing resilience as she executed the Nightwing to seal the win.

Elsewhere, Penta secured a win over Kofi Kingston amid interference attempts from New Day members. Despite facing challenges, Penta managed to land his signature move, the Mexican Destroyer, achieving victory.

Meanwhile, El Grande Americano clashed with Dragon Lee, with the match intensifying following last weekend’s events in Las Vegas. Multiple versions of Americano entered the ring to assist in securing a win for the American wrestler.

As tensions rise before Wrestlepalooza, CM Punk and AJ Lee confronted Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, igniting anticipation for their mixed-tag team match. The atmosphere grew electric as all four Superstars faced off, hinting at a brewing confrontation.

The MassMutual Center buzzed with excitement as fans prepared for upcoming matches, including those featuring Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. WWE Raw continues to build momentum, leading to an unforgettable Wrestlepalooza.