WWE Raw Features King & Queen of the Ring Semifinals in Columbus

Columbus, Ohio – WWE Monday Night Raw returned on June 23, 2025, from the Nationwide Arena, featuring pivotal semifinal matches in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. The main event nights promise to set the stage for the upcoming Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight, fans witnessed Cody Rhodes facing Jey Uso, with the winner securing a spot in the final against Randy Orton. Rhodes, a former undisputed champion, is eager for revenge against John Cena, who defeated him at WrestleMania 41. Uso, a former world heavyweight champion, has drawn from his intense battles against Bronson Reed and others to reach this stage.

On the women’s side, Jade Cargill went head-to-head with Roxanne Perez, where the winner would challenge Asuka at Night of Champions for a title shot at SummerSlam. The night also included a special interview with Goldberg, who expressed his frustrations over GUNTHER‘s disrespect toward his family, promising to settle things in the ring.

The show opened with Seth Rollins and his entourage, inciting the crowd with his charismatic promo. Rollins claimed to be the driving force behind many current champions, challenging the audience’s loyalty and expectations.

As the action unfolded, Bron Breakker defeated Penta in an exhilarating match, showcasing both competitors’ athleticism and resilience. Rollins later asserted his dominance as Breakker’s ally, warning Penta to stay out of their way.

The women’s match proved just as thrilling, with Cargill showcasing her power against Perez’s craftiness. After exchanging several impressive moves, Cargill ultimately won with her finishing maneuver, Jaded.

This episode of Raw has set the stage for an intense Night of Champions, as fans look forward to witnessing the outcomes of these hard-fought battles.