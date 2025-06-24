WWE Raw Features King and Queen of the Ring Semifinals in Columbus

Columbus, Ohio – WWE Raw aired Episode #1674 on June 23, 2025, featuring the King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches. The event was the last Raw before the Night of Champions pay-per-view on Saturday.

Cody Rhodes faced Jey Uso, while Jade Cargill battled Roxanne Perez, both vying for spots in the finals at Night of Champions. Randy Orton awaits the winner in the King of the Ring tournament final, and Asuka will meet the Queen of the Ring winner.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is expected to be sidelined for approximately six months due to a shoulder injury sustained during a match last week. Morgan will require surgery, which will keep her out of action until next year.

The show took place at the Nationwide Arena with an attendance of 13,433 fans. Commentary was provided by Michael Cole and Corey Graves as Pat McAfee was not present.

Highlights included a drone view capturing Seth Rollins entering the arena with friends Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman, who carried Rollins’ Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins addressed the crowd, emphasizing his role in the company’s current landscape, including a reference to LA Knight’s injury sustained at the hands of Breakker and Reed.

The episode also featured Bron Breakker defeating Penta in a hard-fought match. After fifteen minutes of back-and-forth action, Breakker connected with a dramatic Spear for the victory after a series of impressive moves from both competitors.

Jade Cargill and Roxanne Perez followed in their semifinal match, where Cargill used her power to claim victory after executing her finishing move, Jaded, despite Perez showcasing her agility and resilience.

Post-match, Cargill celebrated while Asuka, her upcoming opponent, made her entrance to confront her.

AJ Styles was informed by Raw GM Adam Pearce that his match against Dominik Mysterio for Night of Champions has been canceled due to Mysterio’s injury. Styles expressed frustration but was promised the next match upon Mysterio’s recovery.

The next episode of Raw will begin at a special time of 6 p.m. ET next week, due to SmackDown tapings following the show.