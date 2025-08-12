WWE Raw Features CM Punk, Title Matches in Quebec City Tonight

QUEBEC CITY, Québec — WWE Raw returns live tonight at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City at 8 p.m. ET. The show will feature high-profile matches and the much-anticipated return of superstar CM Punk.

Punk, known as the Second City Saint, aims to address the fallout from his recent championship loss to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Just moments after Punk claimed the title against Gunther at SummerSlam, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to seize the championship from Punk. Tonight, Punk is expected to have much to say about his opponents, which also include Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

“CM Punk is back and he is furious,” a WWE spokesperson stated. “Fans can expect an explosive kickoff to the show.”

Meanwhile, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as Becky Lynch goes one-on-one with Maxxine Dupri. This clash comes after a heated backstage confrontation last week. Lynch has expressed her eagerness for a title defense after a short buildup to the match.

In another exciting matchup, Sami Zayn will face Rusev for the first time since 2017. Zayn has maintained an impressive 3-0 record against Rusev in singles matches, and the two are set to ignite the rivalry tonight after Zayn’s involvement in last week’s brawl.

All eyes will also be on IYO SKY as she battles Naomi for the Women’s World Title. SKY’s last opportunity to reclaim the championship ended in her defeat at SummerSlam, where Naomi was also a participant.

Viewers can catch all the action live on Netflix. The anticipation is high, and fans are eager to see how these storylines and rivalries unfold in what promises to be an unforgettable night.