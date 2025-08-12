Sports
WWE Raw Features CM Punk, Title Matches in Quebec City Tonight
QUEBEC CITY, Québec — WWE Raw returns live tonight at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City at 8 p.m. ET. The show will feature high-profile matches and the much-anticipated return of superstar CM Punk.
Punk, known as the Second City Saint, aims to address the fallout from his recent championship loss to World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. Just moments after Punk claimed the title against Gunther at SummerSlam, Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to seize the championship from Punk. Tonight, Punk is expected to have much to say about his opponents, which also include Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
“CM Punk is back and he is furious,” a WWE spokesperson stated. “Fans can expect an explosive kickoff to the show.”
Meanwhile, the Women’s Intercontinental Championship will be on the line as Becky Lynch goes one-on-one with Maxxine Dupri. This clash comes after a heated backstage confrontation last week. Lynch has expressed her eagerness for a title defense after a short buildup to the match.
In another exciting matchup, Sami Zayn will face Rusev for the first time since 2017. Zayn has maintained an impressive 3-0 record against Rusev in singles matches, and the two are set to ignite the rivalry tonight after Zayn’s involvement in last week’s brawl.
All eyes will also be on IYO SKY as she battles Naomi for the Women’s World Title. SKY’s last opportunity to reclaim the championship ended in her defeat at SummerSlam, where Naomi was also a participant.
Viewers can catch all the action live on Netflix. The anticipation is high, and fans are eager to see how these storylines and rivalries unfold in what promises to be an unforgettable night.
Recent Posts
- Red Sox Face Astros in High-Stakes Matchup after Series Loss
- Kacy Catanzaro Returns to American Ninja Warrior After WWE Departure
- Filipino Immigrant Detained Amid Controversy Over Past Conviction
- WWE Raw Features CM Punk, Title Matches in Quebec City Tonight
- Phillies Reliever David Robertson Returns for 2025 Season Debut
- WWE Raw: LA Knight Challenges Seth Rollins After SummerSlam
- León and Monterrey Face Off in Key Liga MX Matchup
- Ty Simpson Named Starting QB for Alabama Crimson Tide
- Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Love Triangle
- Sinner Advances After Suspenseful Cincinnati Match Against Diallo
- Kylie Jenner Celebrates Lavish 28th Birthday Surrounded by Friends
- Madison Keys Wins Thrilling Tiebreak at Cincinnati Open
- Santos Triumphs Over Cruzeiro in Thrilling Match
- Rangers Face Diamondbacks in Key Matchup at Globe Life Field
- Tom Hanks Honors Apollo 13’s Jim Lovell Following His Death
- Small Plane Crashes at Kalispell Airport, Injuries Reported
- Phillies Roll into Cincinnati After Sweeping Rangers
- Fantasy Baseball Projections for Upcoming Matchups
- Kanye West’s YEEZY Store Reopens After Controversy
- Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Amid Moonlight Challenges