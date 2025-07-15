WWE Raw Gauntlet Match Set for SummerSlam Title Shot

Birmingham, Alabama — WWE Raw on July 14, 2025, will feature a critical Gauntlet match to determine who will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. The event comes on the heels of major changes from the recent Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution 2.

During the weekend events, Gunther successfully defended his title against Goldberg, effectively ending the Hall of Famer’s legendary career. Meanwhile, Naomi captured the Women’s World Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during a bout between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

The Gauntlet match will feature LA Knight, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Penta, and Bron Breakker, all vying for the coveted title shot. CM Punk is considered a favorite, especially after a controversial encounter with Gunther a few weeks ago.

With a mix of seasoned stars and rising talent, the match promises to be dynamic. Jey Uso is eager for redemption after losing to Gunther at a previous event, while Knight looks to capitalize on his recent momentum.

WWE Raw will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix from the Legacy Arena. This episode will set the stage for potential rivalries and championship aspirations leading to SummerSlam, which is scheduled for August 2 and 3.

Conversations around Rollins’ recent injury will also play a key role in tonight’s show, as fans await updates on his status and its implications for the WWE landscape.