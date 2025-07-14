Sports
WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender
Birmingham, Alabama – WWE RAW is set to air live on July 14, 2025, showcasing the fallout from the recent Saturday Night's Main Event (SNME) and Evolution 2. Tonight’s show, originating from Legacy Arena, features a pivotal Gauntlet match where LA Knight, Jey Uso, CM Punk, Penta, and Bron Breakker will compete to determine who will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.
This week’s edition of RAW promises a thrilling atmosphere as fans anticipate the aftermath of the exciting events over the weekend. Notable talents such as Gunther, CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, and AJ Styles are expected to make appearances, following high-stakes moments from SNME and Evolution 2. The match lineup also includes heavyweight champions, making for a star-studded broadcast.
The Gauntlet match was first announced during Evolution 2 and highlights five of WWE’s top stars, each aiming for a chance at the prestigious title. Paul Heyman will accompany Bron Breakker, adding an extra edge to the match. SummerSlam, scheduled for August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, is shaping up to be a massive event.
Following last week’s high-profile events, the July 14 episode of RAW is anticipated to deliver key developments that could affect each competitor’s trajectory leading into the summer. With the stakes high and a title shot on the line, fans are eager to see who will emerge victorious.
As the night unfolds, viewers will witness the intense rivalries and athleticism that RAW is known for. Stay tuned for live updates, scores, and highlights during this explosive episode of WWE RAW.
