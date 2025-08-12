WWE Raw: LA Knight Challenges Seth Rollins After SummerSlam

Brooklyn, NY – LA Knight confronted Seth Rollins on the August 4 episode of WWE Raw, securing a title match following Rollins’ surprising victory over CM Punk at SummerSlam. Rollins defeated Punk to become the new world heavyweight champion, setting the stage for a heightened rivalry.

After Rollins’ title win, CM Punk made a late appearance during the main event, attacking Rollins and causing a disqualification. Despite interference from Roman Reigns, Rollins remained unscathed, showcasing his dominance.

In women’s competition, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss retained their Women’s Tag Team Championships against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez once again. Meanwhile, Nikki Bella called out Becky Lynch for a future title shot. Lynch responded with a cheap shot that set the tone for their upcoming feud.

In other matches, Dominik Mysterio triumphed over Dragon Lee with help from three El Grande Americanos, a gimmick that continues to evolve within WWE’s storylines as actors come and go.

LA Knight, previously seen as a lower-tier competitor, now finds himself at the center of attention and vying for the heavy title picture. But with competition from Punk and Reigns looming large, Knight must consistently deliver top performances to prove he belongs among the best.

Challenges abound, as Knight must contend not only with Rollins but also with the specter of Punk. WWE’s creative direction remains fluid, with potential triple threat scenarios brewing as fans anticipate how this feud unfolds.

After all the excitement in Brooklyn, WWE is also navigating ongoing storylines that have sparked both intrigue and criticism, especially regarding the development of female characters in the division.

This episode of Raw likely sets the tone for upcoming weeks as storylines unfold, leading WWE into a turbulent fall season.