Sports
WWE RAW Prepares for SummerSlam Showdown in Detroit
DETROIT, Michigan — WWE kicks off its last week before the much-anticipated SummerSlam 2025 with a high-octane edition of RAW on July 28. Fans can expect intense matches as major rivalries heat up before the grand event.
This week, the clash between Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker intensifies, especially since they will team up with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam. The RAW audience can look forward to a special appearance from Reigns, who will face Reed in a highly anticipated match.
Additionally, the women’s division will shine with a significant 8-Woman Tag Team match. Wrestlers including Rhea Ripley and Nikki Bella will compete against Naomi and her team, promising a thrilling showdown.
In another highlight, the Heavyweight Champion Gunther will meet his challenger CM Punk in a face-off leading to their major title match at SummerSlam.
This special edition of RAW will take place at the Little Caesars Arena, setting the stage for high-stakes encounters. With the buzz ramping up, the match card is expected to expand as the event approaches.
In Mexico, fans can catch all the action live on Netflix, the official broadcaster for WWE events. This week’s RAW is also set to feature surprises and announcements that fans won’t want to miss.
As anticipation builds for SummerSlam, set for August 2-3, the matches and rivalries developed on this night will be critical for the outcomes at the upcoming event.
