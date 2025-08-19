Sports
WWE Raw Preview: Title Matches and Extreme Rules Showdown
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — This Monday at 8 ET/5 PT, WWE Raw returns live on Netflix, bringing a night filled with intense matches and title defenses.
Fans can expect a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way match for the World Heavyweight Championship featuring current champion Seth Rollins, CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso at the upcoming Clash in Paris. Last week, Rollins, alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, decisively took out their challengers. Raw tonight promises to reveal the champions’ strategies as they face off against each other.
Becky Lynch is set to defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Natalya. Lynch successfully overcame Maxxine Dupri last week and is now gearing up for a tougher opponent. As tensions rise, both women are eager to prove their dominance in the ring.
In another highlight, Women’s World Champion Naomi will address the WWE Universe for the first time since not being cleared to compete last week against IYO SKY. Her return is highly anticipated as she promises to clarify her situation and her future in the company.
Additionally, Jey Uso is set to clash with Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match. With both competitors focused on the Fatal 4-Way World Heavyweight Championship match, this encounter is expected to be explosive.
Also on the card, Penta is prepared to face off against Xavier Woods in what is expected to be a personal showdown. After tensions from last week, fans are eager to see how this rivalry unfolds.
Last week, IYO SKY’s match against Naomi was interrupted, preventing her from a championship chance. Tonight, she seeks redemption in her match against Raquel Rodriguez.
With each competitor vying for victory, WWE Raw promises an evening filled with unexpected twists and thrilling action. Don’t miss out on the excitement this Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.
