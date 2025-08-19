Sports
WWE Raw Preview: Title Matches and Returns Set for Tonight
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Tonight, WWE Raw will feature multiple championship matches and exciting returns, going live at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.
Following last week’s announcement of a Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Clash in Paris, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight will prepare for the showdown. Last week, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacked the competitors, leaving destruction in their wake.
Becky Lynch will also defend her Women’s Intercontinental Title against Natalya, after successfully beating Maxxine Dupri in her last match. The two will face off tonight in a highly anticipated battle in Philadelphia.
Women’s World Champion Naomi, who missed last week’s match against IYO SKY due to not being medically cleared, will address the WWE Universe for the first time since her return. Fans are eager to hear what the champion will say about her absence.
Meanwhile, Jey Uso will face Bron Breakker in a matchup that promises high stakes in the lead-up to the Fatal 4-Way. Uso expressed frustration over the chaos created by Rollins and his faction, The Vision.
Also on tonight’s card is a personal rivalry as Penta goes one-on-one against Xavier Woods, who he recently stole a mourning hat from. This match is expected to further develop their ongoing feud.
Fans are advised not to miss the action in tonight’s WWE Raw, start-time set for 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.
