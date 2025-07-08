Sports
WWE Raw Results: Breakker Dominates Zayn in Providence Showdown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — WWE Raw aired live on July 7, 2025, from the Amica Mutual Pavilion, featuring several exciting matches leading up to the upcoming Evolution event.
The night’s card included Jey Uso taking on Bronson Reed, Sami Zayn facing Bron Breakker, and Roxanne Perez battling Kairi Sane. Seth Rollins was set to headline the show against Penta, amid rising tensions.
Breakker kicked off the evening with a lengthy promo targeting Zayn, prompting Seth Rollins, who appeared in the background, to give him an awkward look. Reports suggest WWE is planning a split storyline between Breakker and Rollins.
Meanwhile, Bronson Reed, who faced Jey Uso later in the night, cut his own promo but was met with “what” chants from the crowd. Reed reminded the audience of the respect he earned from Rollins by defeating him with his signature move, the Tsunami.
During the show, Paul Heyman also delivered a promo in Spanish about Penta, promising a brutal encounter against Rollins.
In a surprising backstage moment, the Judgment Day held a vigil for Liv Morgan, which Raquel Rodriguez interrupted, reminding everyone that Morgan is not dead, and backing her claim, Finn Balor expressed his own pessimism toward recovery times.
In a shocking moment, Sami Zayn was ambushed by Karrion Kross during his entrance, setting the stage for his match against Breakker. Zayn, already nursing injuries, put up a valiant fight but was eventually overpowered.
Breakker showcased his dominance with a series of spears, finishing Zayn decisively. The final spear left the crowd roaring, prompting chants of “One more time!”
Later, Becky Lynch, interrupted by Bayley and then Lyra Valkyria, engaged in a heated promo exchange. Tensions escalated, foreshadowing their upcoming triple threat title match at Evolution.
In other action, Jey Uso’s match against Bronson Reed ended controversially when Reed threw a chair at Uso’s face, leading to a disqualification. WWE officials rushed in to prevent further chaos.
The evening concluded with El Grande Americano, who won his match following a steel plate in his mask, teasing the crowd about his true identity, leaving fans debating if he was indeed a different character.
