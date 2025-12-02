WWE Raw Results: LA Knight, Gunther Advance Amid Chaotic Showdown

GLENDALE, Arizona — WWE Raw, aired on December 1, 2025, featured intense matches and significant developments with a focus on the fallout from Survivor Series. The show opened with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY challenging Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for a shot at the Women’s Tag Team titles. Tensions escalated quickly, leading to their showdown later in the night.

In tournament match action, LA Knight faced Jey Uso in the semifinals of The Last Time is Now tournament. Knight capitalized on a moment of hesitation from Uso, who attempted a Frog Splash but failed to secure the pinfall. Knight countered and rolled up Uso for the shocking victory, advancing to the tournament final.

Gunther also secured his place in the tournament final by defeating Solo Sikoa. The match featured heavy hitters trading blows and big moves, but Gunther gained the upper hand after a distraction from Talla Tonga. In a pivotal moment, Gunther delivered a low kick while the referee was distracted, followed by a Powerbomb that sealed his win.

The main event featured Ripley and SKY versus Flair and Bliss, but it ended abruptly in a no-contest when The Kabuki Warriors interfered, attacking all four competitors in the ring. As the chaos unfolded, Liv Morgan made her presence known alongside Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, who emerged to stand tall over the aftermath.

Overall, the December 1 episode set the stage for the upcoming matches and narratives leading into the new year, including a highly anticipated face-off between Bron Breakker and CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title on January 5.