WWE Raw: Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed Clash Ahead of Paris Showdown

Birmingham, England – WWE Raw featured intense confrontations as rivals ramp up ahead of their bout in Paris this Sunday. Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed exchanged blows during a chaotic event that set the stage for their highly anticipated face-off.

The show kicked off with Reigns addressing the energized crowd, admitting he has changed since losing his titles and the backup of The Bloodline. He acknowledged that Cody Rhodes had predicted someone would take it all from him, and he claimed Seth Rollins and his new group had done just that. The crowd reminded Reigns of Jey Uso‘s recent support at SummerSlam against Reed and Bron Breakker.

“They took everything from me – my titles, my family,” Reigns stated, before referencing his shoes as the next target. His comments brought Reed and Paul Heyman to the entrance ramp, where Heyman reflected on their time together, noting Reigns now stands alone.

Heyman expressed that Reigns needed tough love, delivering a message to Reed to teach Reigns that lesson. Reed joined the fray, saying their match would address the disrespect stemming from their rivalry, rooted in their family histories. This exchange led to a massive brawl that officials struggled to control.

In the main event, Bron Breakker faced LA Knight in a dramatic clash, ending with Breakker’s pinfall victory after a spear, aided by Rollins. The match began with Reigns attacking Breakker backstage, showcasing the tension. As Knight attacked Breakker, Rollins distracted him, allowing Breakker to take the upper hand.

After the match, the chaos continued as Jey Uso appeared to confront his rivals before being overwhelmed. CM Punk intervened, creating a three-way brawl as Knight, Punk, and Uso all seek the world heavyweight title in a fatal four-way match against Rollins.

The excitement among WWE fans continues to build as they look forward to the Clash in Paris this weekend.