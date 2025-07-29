WWE Raw: Roman Reigns, CM Punk Lead Exciting Night in Detroit

Detroit, Michigan – WWE Raw goes live tonight at 8 p.m. ET from the Little Caesars Arena, just days before SummerSlam 2025. The event features several high-stakes matches and notable appearances, including Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Roman Reigns, fresh off a shocking return, is set to appear on Raw before teaming with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a much-anticipated tag team match at SummerSlam. Fans are eager to see how The Tribal Chief will address the crowd just days before his match.

Meanwhile, CM Punk will also make an appearance tonight. He is set to face World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a title bout at SummerSlam. This match has generated excitement among fans, as Punk’s charisma often brings unexpected twists.

In addition to the singles matches, the women’s division will showcase a major Eight-Woman Tag Team Match. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer, and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will join forces against Women’s World Champion Naomi, Chelsea Green, and The Secret Hervice.

Another match to watch tonight features Jey Uso going one-on-one with Bronson Reed. This encounter will serve as a precursor to their showdown at SummerSlam, with tensions already running high after a previous match where Uso and Reigns took down their opponents with a double spear.

Furthermore, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro have earned their opportunity to face World Tag Team Champions Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh tonight, following their successful No. 1 Contender’s Match last week.

For fans tuning in, the live broadcast begins at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix. With so many exciting matches scheduled, tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw promises to set the stage for an action-packed SummerSlam.