Entertainment
WWE Raw Set for Exciting Matches in Glendale Tonight
GLENDALE, Arizona — WWE Raw will feature an action-packed night as it airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix. Fans can expect thrilling matches and significant developments following the events of Survivor Series.
One of the highlights of the show will be the World Tag Team Championship match, where AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend their titles against The New Day, featuring Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. This match comes after The New Day sought an opportunity to reclaim their status after losing the titles earlier this year.
In addition to the tag team action, the semifinals of the Last Time is Now Tournament will take place. Gunther will face Solo Sikoa, while LA Knight will collide with Jey Uso. These matchups promise to be intense, especially as a shot at John Cena‘s final opponent is on the line.
Last week’s Survivor Series left many WWE fans questioning the identity of a masked man who helped Team Vision claim victory. The masked individual attacked World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, leading to a loss for his team. Austin Theory is rumored to be the masked man, having not appeared on WWE programming since June.
Tonight, fans will also hear from Dominik Mysterio, the new Men’s Intercontinental Champion, who regained his title from John Cena thanks to the assistance of Liv Morgan.
Additionally, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is expected to make an appearance following her victory over Nikki Bella, and Becky Lynch will also be present, likely expressing frustration over a referee’s controversial call during the Women’s WarGames Match.
As excitement builds for future events, including the upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE Raw aims to keep the audience engaged with its lineup of compelling matchups and returning superstars.
