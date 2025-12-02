WWE Raw: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee Retain Tag Titles

GLENDALE, Arizona — On December 1, WWE’s Monday Night Raw featured high-stakes matches with AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defending their World Tag Team Championship against The New Day.

Styles and Lee successfully retained their titles, defeating Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The match concluded with Styles pinning Kingston after a spectacular mid-air catch Styles Clash, marking their second successful defense since winning the titles on October 20.

Meanwhile, Austin Theory was anticipated to make his return to WWE programming this episode. Though not officially confirmed, he is believed to have played a role in the recent Survivor Series match, where CM Punk was defeated by Bron Breakker.

Theory, a former two-time US Champion, hasn’t been seen on WWE television since June. Fans speculate that he may return with a new look to refresh his character.

In another highlight of the night, LA Knight defeated Jey Uso in a Last Time is Now Tournament semifinal match, bringing Knight one step closer to facing John Cena in Cena’s final match.

Gunther also advanced in the tournament, defeating Solo Sikoa in a fierce battle. Both competitors displayed incredible resilience, but Gunther secured his victory with a powerbomb.

AJ Lee emerged victorious in the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, defeating Becky Lynch, who has claimed she did not tap out. Lynch is expected to address her loss in a future episode.

The women’s tag turmoil continued as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss faced Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, but the match ended in chaos when The Kabuki Warriors interrupted.

As the show wrapped up, several rivalries intensified, setting the stage for future developments in WWE leading into 2026.