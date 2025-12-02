Sports
WWE Raw: AJ Styles and Dragon Lee Retain Tag Titles
GLENDALE, Arizona — On December 1, WWE’s Monday Night Raw featured high-stakes matches with AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defending their World Tag Team Championship against The New Day.
Styles and Lee successfully retained their titles, defeating Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. The match concluded with Styles pinning Kingston after a spectacular mid-air catch Styles Clash, marking their second successful defense since winning the titles on October 20.
Meanwhile, Austin Theory was anticipated to make his return to WWE programming this episode. Though not officially confirmed, he is believed to have played a role in the recent Survivor Series match, where CM Punk was defeated by Bron Breakker.
Theory, a former two-time US Champion, hasn’t been seen on WWE television since June. Fans speculate that he may return with a new look to refresh his character.
In another highlight of the night, LA Knight defeated Jey Uso in a Last Time is Now Tournament semifinal match, bringing Knight one step closer to facing John Cena in Cena’s final match.
Gunther also advanced in the tournament, defeating Solo Sikoa in a fierce battle. Both competitors displayed incredible resilience, but Gunther secured his victory with a powerbomb.
AJ Lee emerged victorious in the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series, defeating Becky Lynch, who has claimed she did not tap out. Lynch is expected to address her loss in a future episode.
The women’s tag turmoil continued as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss faced Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, but the match ended in chaos when The Kabuki Warriors interrupted.
As the show wrapped up, several rivalries intensified, setting the stage for future developments in WWE leading into 2026.
Recent Posts
- Mbappé’s Goal Keeps Him on Top of LaLiga Scoring Chart
- Dani Olmo Injured After Scoring for Barcelona Against Atlético Madrid
- BYU’s Kalani Sitake to Remain Head Coach Amid Penn State Interest
- UConn Women’s Basketball Faces South Florida in Tampa Showdown
- Steelers Face Disappointing Loss Amid Fan Frustration
- Denver Prepares for Its First Snowstorm This Week
- Barcelona Faces Atlético in High-Stakes La Liga Clash
- Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire Secures Seven-Year Contract Extension
- NFL Announces Week 16 Doubleheader Kickoff Times for Eagles and Bears
- Marvell Technology to Acquire Celestial AI for $3.25 Billion
- American Eagle Exceeds Expectations, Boosts Holiday Forecast
- Getafe and Navalcarnero Battle to Overtime in Copa del Rey Match
- Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Trade Rumors with Social Media Purge
- UFC 324 Features Gaethje vs. Pimblett in Las Vegas
- Okta Shows Strong Earnings While CEO Highlights AI Potential
- Chukwueze Stars in Fulham’s Surprise Victory Over Tottenham
- Omnicom to Lay Off 4,000 Amid Advertising Shakeup
- FC Barcelona Faces Atletico Madrid in La Liga Showdown
- Foden’s Late Goal Saves Manchester City Against Leeds United
- CrowdStrike Earnings Expected to Show Growth Amid Market Fluctuations