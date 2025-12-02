WWE Raw: Styles, Lee Defend Tag Titles; Jey Uso Faces LA Knight

GLENDALE, Arizona — WWE fans can expect an exciting night on Monday Night Raw, airing live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix. The show promises heated matchups, including AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defending the World Tag Team Championship against The New Day.

In addition to the tag title match, two semifinal bouts will take place in the Last Time is Now Tournament. Jey Uso will face LA Knight, while Gunther will go head-to-head with Solo Sikoa. Each match carries significant implications as the winners will advance to challenge WWE star John Cena in his final match on December 13.

Last Saturday at Survivor Series: WarGames, Bron Breakker claimed victory with the unexpected help of a masked man, paving the way for a win over World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. The mystery surrounding the masked figure has left fans speculating and eager for answers as the new WrestleMania season approaches.

Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio, the new Men’s Intercontinental Champion, is expected to make an appearance tonight following his controversial title regain against John Cena, aided by Liv Morgan, who returned from injury to assist him.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has finally granted The New Day a shot at their 14th tag team championship, after pleading for an opportunity since losing their titles back in June. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hope to reclaim the glory they once held against Styles and Lee, who are fresh off their championship victory.

Also anticipated is a segment featuring Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer and fan favorite Becky Lynch, who is reportedly upset after a miscalled match at Survivor Series.

With so much on the line and several untold stories brewing, WWE fans should tune in for a night filled with drama, competition, and surprises as Monday Night Raw rolls into Glendale. Expect major developments, and perhaps a reveal of the masked assailant from Survivor Series.