WWE Revives Wrestlepalooza to Battle AEW’s Major Events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — WWE is intensifying its rivalry with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) by planning a major event on September 20 that will run concurrently with AEW’s All Out pay-per-view. The rumored event, titled Wrestlepalooza, may feature a headline match between John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

Sources from WrestleVotes and PWInsider have confirmed that the event will take place in Indianapolis, marking a significant escalation in WWE’s competition with AEW, as it brings a main roster show against AEW’s pay-per-view for the first time.

WWE has historically countered AEW programming mostly with its NXT shows and premium live events. However, the September 20 event represents WWE’s first major attempt to counter-program using its premier roster talent. This strategy follows recent developments, including Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE at SummerSlam, where he attacked Cena, igniting anticipation for their match.

The name Wrestlepalooza is a nod to the heritage of the defunct ECW brand, which captivated fans from 1995 to 2000. Notably, the event’s most memorable match featured Shane Douglas and Al Snow. With WWE owning ECW’s footage, the revival of this name taps into wrestling nostalgia while providing brand distinction.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio noted that the centerpiece of the Indianapolis event would be the Cena vs. Lesnar bout, further emphasizing WWE’s drive to create buzz surrounding this event, which could possibly air on ESPN as a preview of future programming plans.

Furthermore, there are discussions within WWE about scheduling Cena’s final match to coincide with AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view in December. Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Live reported that the shift is still being debated but indicates WWE’s commitment to direct competition with AEW.

If finalized, this would mark one of WWE’s most aggressive tactics against AEW yet, underscoring a fierce rivalry that continues to escalate as both organizations vie for wrestling supremacy.