WWE’s Rhea Ripley Faces Raquel Rodriguez in Upcoming Street Fight

Los Angeles, CA — Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are set to clash in a Street Fight at the upcoming Night of Champions following a heated rivalry that intensified on the June 23 edition of WWE Raw.

During the show, Rodriguez, with the assistance of Roxanne Perez, executed a devastating Tejana Bomb on Ripley through a table, igniting speculation about Ripley possibly forming a new faction to combat her former allies in The Judgment Day.

Fans are abuzz about potential members for Ripley’s new group. One popular option is Alexa Bliss, who has been rumored to be part of a faction since her time with the Wyatt Six. Despite her gothic appeal, Bliss has yet to join this particular faction but could fit well into a Ripley-led group, enhancing its popularity.

In addition to Bliss, Damian Priest, Ripley’s former partner from The Judgment Day, is also considered a strong candidate. Now without a clear direction following his recent feud with Drew McIntyre on WWE SmackDown, Priest may see joining Ripley as a revival of their “Terror Twins” dynamic.

Furthermore, The War Raiders, known for their dark aesthetic, may join Ripley to reestablish their momentum in WWE, especially with tag title contention opening up for other factions.

NXT’s Tatum Paxley also shows promise as a potential recruit. With her former partner Gigi Dolan released from WWE, Paxley is shining as a singles competitor and could benefit from a main roster call-up alongside Ripley.

As the Street Fight approaches, wrestlers and fans alike are eager to see how this rivalry unfolds. Will Ripley successfully gather her new allies, or will Rodriguez and The Judgment Day prevail?