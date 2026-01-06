WWE Royal Rumble 2026 Set for Saudi Arabia with Major Returns Expected

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The 2026 Royal Rumble is just weeks away, scheduled for January 31, and excitement is building as WWE prepares for its first major pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia.

While WWE has yet to confirm specific matches for the event, rumors suggest several high-profile superstars might make their return. Notable names such as Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, LA Knight, and Tiffany Stratton are expected in Riyadh for the Rumble.

Brock Lesnar, who wrestled only twice in the past year, is known for his limited schedule but typically appears at significant events like the Royal Rumble. Randy Orton has been away since October, with his last match being a tag team bout on SmackDown against The Vision, where he teamed up with Cody Rhodes.

Returning from her hiatus, Tiffany Stratton has not been seen since losing the WWE Women’s Championship to Jade Cargill and is anticipated to shake things up upon her return. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio is also set to join the event after a recovery period.

Chad Gable, reported to be on the mend from an injury, is also scheduled for Royal Rumble week. Despite this, Wrestlevotes Radio notes there are no plans to change Ludwig Kaiser’s El Grande Americano character, although new angles involving Gable and the Creeds are in discussion.

Jacob Fatu is another name reportedly making a comeback after addressing a dental injury that kept him off television since October. His return is expected to strengthen the roster.

Last year’s Royal Rumble saw memorable returns, with AJ Styles making his comeback from a Lisfranc injury and several star women returning, including Nikki Bella and Alexa Bliss. With the mounting excitement, this year promises even more surprises.

As the Royal Rumble approaches, fans eagerly speculate which returning stars will emerge, marking a new chapter in WWE’s quest toward WrestleMania.