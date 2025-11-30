Sports
WWE SmackDown Builds Anticipation for Survivor Series: WarGames
ST. LOUIS, MO — WWE SmackDown delivered thrilling moments as Rhea Ripley and AJ Lee hinted at a major development for the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames. The excitement peaked as backstage interviews unfolded around tensions between Damian Priest and Aleister Black.
During a backstage interview, Priest expressed his determination to settle his ongoing feud with Black, accentuating the drama that ensued following a chilling fireball incident earlier this year. Zelina Vega, Black’s wife, issued a warning, prompting a light-hearted yet tense exchange with Priest.
Later, Ripley and Priest shared a moment backstage, embracing as former teammates from Judgment Day. Ripley revealed she was on the show to support Charlotte Flair in her advantage match against Asuka. She also expressed interest in discussing a potential plan with Priest that could impact his rivalry with Black.
Before Flair’s match, the women’s WarGames team gathered backstage, strategizing for their upcoming bout. AJ Lee made a surprise appearance, expressing her confidence in the team’s chances for victory. “I’m glad that you’re feeling confident, I am too, because no matter what happens tonight, I know we’re gonna win tomorrow. I’ll make sure of it,” Lee declared.
The stakes are high for this Saturday’s WarGames match, featuring Lynch teaming with Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. Their opponents include Ripley, Lee, IYO Sky, Flair, and Alexa Bliss. Lynch, aiming to take command of her team, made a bold statement during their planning session, emphasizing her success in previous WarGames.
However, Lynch’s confrontational approach raised eyebrows among her teammates. As she critiqued their past performances, the tension became palpable. This lack of cohesion works against them, given Lynch’s personal vendetta against Lee and her fluctuating relationship with Jax.
The clash between the two teams underscores the potential disaster that awaits them inside the WarGames structure, with personal rivalries and differing motivations threatening to scatter their focus. The upcoming match promises to deliver unforgettable action as emotions run high.
Recent Posts
- Scientists Explore Chernobyl Fungus for Space Radiation Shielding
- Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers to Join Wellball Event in Dallas
- Jeremiah Smith Sparks Controversy with Touchdown Against Michigan
- Stefan Brennsteiner Wins First Career World Cup Race at Copper Cup
- Injuries Shift Commanders’ Offensive Dynamics Ahead of Final Season Stretch
- Grizzlies Rally to Defeat Clippers 112-107 in NBA Cup Play
- Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Likely to Break NFL Viewership Records
- Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern
- Exciting Showdowns Ahead in Liga MX Apertura 2025 Semifinals
- Warriors Triumph Over Pelicans Despite Missing Curry
- Eminem Shocks Fans with Surprise Halftime Show at Lions-Packers Game
- Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Address Split Rumors with PDA Photo
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker Shines with Hawks After Leaving Timberwolves
- Vance Joseph Eyes Head Coaching Opportunities for 2026
- Samuel West Reflects on Loss of His Parents Timothy West and Prunella Scales
- Izzy Nix Celebrates Iron Bowl with Throwback Photo of Auburn Days
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders