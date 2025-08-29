Sports
WWE SmackDown Preview: Action Awaits in Lyon, France
LYON, France – WWE SmackDown takes place tonight, Friday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. Eastern from the LDLC Arena in Lyon, France, just two nights before the highly anticipated Clash in Paris.
In the main event, Sami Zayn will face off against United States Champion Solo Sikoa. Zayn recently pinned Sikoa and has become a significant challenge for The MFTs. Fans are eager to see if he can overcome the odds to claim the U.S. title.
Meanwhile, John Cena returns to SmackDown following a blindside attack from Logan Paul. Cena’s response to Paul’s actions is highly anticipated as their clash is set for WWE Clash in Paris.
The Street Profits will battle Melo Don't Miz for a chance to challenge WWE Tag Team Champions Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis, who are part of The Wyatt Sicks. The stakes are high as both teams aim for a title shot.
Also, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship against challengers Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. With both teams strong contenders, the match promises excitement.
In another key matchup, Michin is set on earning a WWE Women’s United States Championship Match against Giulia. However, Kiana James stands in her way, adding more intrigue to tonight’s show.
Viewers can watch WWE SmackDown on the USA Network or stream it using various options available for new users. The event will provide action-packed moments and critical developments leading up to Clash in Paris on Aug. 31.
