WWE SmackDown Recap: Tournament Finals and Fallout from Survivor Series

DENVER, CO – WWE SmackDown on December 5 dealt with the aftermath of Survivor Series and featured the finals of the Last Time is Now tournament to see who will face John Cena in his retirement match.

The night started with a video recap of Survivor Series, highlighting key moments. Drew McIntyre‘s suspension was addressed as Nick Aldis informed him to leave the arena. Angered by the situation, Cody Rhodes confronted Aldis, demanding reinstatement for McIntyre. This promo set an intense tone for the show.

In the tournament opener, Ilja Dragunov defended his United States Championship against Carmelo Hayes. They showcased their athleticism right from the start. The match saw a mix of near-falls, but Dragunov retained after Tommaso Ciampa distracted Hayes, leading to Dragunov hitting his finisher.

Next, Alexa Bliss squared off against Kairi Sane, continuing their feud over the tag titles. Bliss capitalized on Sane’s distraction and secured a victory with Sister Abigail.

In another match, Jade Cargill faced off against Alba Fyre. Cargill, the reigning champion, proved to be too strong for Fyre, winning decisively with her finishing move, Jaded.

Throughout the night, various feuds simmered, including ongoing tensions between Asuka and Bayley after their WarGames match. The atmosphere remained charged as multiple superstars made their intentions known.

The evening ended with teaser segments setting the stage for future matches, leaving fans eager for what’s next.

The SmackDown event successfully built anticipation for coming weeks as the road to WrestleMania 42 begins.