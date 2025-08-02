Sports
WWE Speed Show Now Shelved Amid Program Cuts
Newark, New Jersey – WWE has announced that it will reduce its weekly programming, specifically the WWE Speed show, which premiered on the platform X in April 2024. This show included championships for both men and women and was seen as a fresh addition to the wrestling lineup.
Dave Meltzer reported that WWE Speed is currently off the air, as no matches have been taped for the program in several weeks. Sources within WWE indicate that the deal with X, where the show was streamed, has likely expired, contributing to its cancellation.
WWE sources describe the show’s shelving as largely insignificant, noting a lack of discussion around it. The last champions for WWE Speed were El Grande Americano and Sol Ruca, who is also the current NXT Women’s North American Champion.
Fans are encouraged to share their thoughts about WWE Speed in the comments section on various wrestling news platforms, reflecting on whether they enjoyed the show or not.
In recent developments, WWE’s focus remains on upcoming events, with notable hype around SummerSlam. This announcement comes amid other wrestling news, like the return of Mercedes Moné, highlighting the evolving landscape of professional wrestling.
