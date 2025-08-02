WWE Speed Show Now Shelved Amid Program Cuts

Newark, New Jersey – WWE has announced that it will reduce its weekly programming, specifically the WWE Speed show, which premiered on the platform X in April 2024. This show included championships for both men and women and was seen as a fresh addition to the wrestling lineup.

Dave Meltzer reported that WWE Speed is currently off the air, as no matches have been taped for the program in several weeks. Sources within WWE indicate that the deal with X, where the show was streamed, has likely expired, contributing to its cancellation.

WWE sources describe the show’s shelving as largely insignificant, noting a lack of discussion around it. The last champions for WWE Speed were El Grande Americano and Sol Ruca, who is also the current NXT Women’s North American Champion.

