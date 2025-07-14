Sports
WWE Star Giulia on Challenges of Winning in the U.S.
STAMFORD, Conn. — WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia is making waves in the wrestling world since her debut in 2024. During a recent media event, she shared insights about the differences between competing in Japan and the United States.
“In Japan, it’s not uncommon for the losing fighter to shine more,” Giulia said. “But what Asuka taught me was, ‘In the U.S., all the spotlight goes to the winner. There’s a world of difference between winning and losing.’”
Asuka, known as the “Empress of Tomorrow,” is one of WWE’s most celebrated female wrestlers, with multiple titles and the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble victory to her credit. Giulia acknowledges that Asuka has opened doors for many wrestlers, including herself.
<p“Because of Asuka, the path to WWE women’s wrestling was opened up, and somehow it’s connected to where I am now,” Giulia said. “So, fighting Asuka is one of my goals and dreams.”
Asuka recently returned from a year-long injury absence, and both wrestlers are now eager for a showdown that could be on the horizon. With wrestlers like Giulia and Asuka, the landscape of women’s wrestling in WWE continues to evolve.
