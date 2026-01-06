WWE Star Iyo Sky Celebrates Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Retirement at Wrestle Kingdom 20

Tokyo, Japan – WWE Superstar Iyo Sky posted a heartfelt farewell message for Japanese wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi, who concluded his illustrious 26-year career at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4. Tanahashi faced Kazuchika Okada in the main event held at the sold-out Tokyo Dome.

Tanahashi’s farewell match lasted 33 minutes, after which he received accolades from numerous wrestling stars, including AEW talents Jay White, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega. In a touching moment, Japanese legends Tatsumi Fujinami and Keiji Mutoh, also known as The Great Muta, joined Tanahashi in the ring before Tetsuya Naito made a surprise appearance as his final guest.

Leading up to the match, Iyo Sky paid tribute to Tanahashi on social media, stating, “You have given wonderful influence to a tremendous number of pro wrestlers, and I am one of them.” Sky, a two-time WWE Women’s Champion, conveyed her excitement for Tanahashi’s legacy, recalling that he was a significant influence during her time in STARDOM before she joined WWE in 2017.

Among the notable wrestlers offering support on social media were Shinsuke Nakamura and Kenta Kobashi. They all recognized the impact Tanahashi had on the wrestling industry and expressed appreciation for his contributions.

As for Iyo Sky, 2025 was a remarkable year for her. She emerged as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, defending her title several times, including at WrestleMania 41. In a recent social media post, Sky reflected on her successful year, stating, “May 2026 also go smoothly and see me complete it without a hitch. This year, I was able to defend my title at WrestleMania and make it the best year of my career.”

Sky will kick off 2026 with a tag team championship match alongside Rhea Ripley against her former Damage CTRL members, Kairi Sane and Asuka, who currently hold the WWE Women’s World Tag Team Championship. Tensions have risen between the two teams after recent altercations on Raw.

Looking ahead, fans can expect exciting matchups for Iyo Sky in 2026, including potential bouts against other top women’s division stars. As this new year begins, wrestling enthusiasts are eager to see what lies ahead for both Iyo Sky and Hiroshi Tanahashi’s lasting legacy in the ring.