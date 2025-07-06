Entertainment
WWE Stars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan Get Engaged
Maui, Hawaii – WWE stars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are officially engaged. The couple shared the exciting news through a post on social media on July 1.
Jordan announced her engagement on X (formerly Twitter), captioning her post with, “I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime.” The post included a photo of Hayes down on one knee, proposing to Jordan.
Both athletes have made significant achievements in the WWE. Jordan is a history-maker as the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion. Meanwhile, Hayes is a two-time NXT North American Champion and a former NXT Champion.
Despite being engaged, both stars continue their careers in WWE. Jordan, who joined the WWE developmental roster in August 2022, is currently still competing in NXT. Recently, she was in a tough match, losing to Sol Ruca and a subsequent bout to Lash Legend for a number-one contendership.
Hayes, who transitioned to the main roster on SmackDown in 2024, has had a slower presence but remains influential, particularly highlighted by his win in the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The couple has been together since 2023 and celebrated their engagement in Hawaii.
While there are no details yet on the wedding date, their engagement marks another celebration in their celebrated careers in wrestling.
Recent Posts
- Dexter Returns in New Show After Controversial Finale
- Djokovic Celebrates 100th Wimbledon Win, Eyes Another Title
- Twins Aim for Sweep Against Rays in Minneapolis
- Backlash for Houston Board Member After Flood Comments
- Ben Folds Announces Tour After Resigning from Kennedy Center Role
- Scott Dixon Takes Victory at The Honda Indy 200 After Late Surge
- Alex Padilla Returns to Athletic Club After Short Stint with Pumas
- Baltimore Orioles Top Rays 5-1 with Kremer’s Strong Performance
- Las Vegas Aces Aim for Victory Against Struggling Connecticut Sun
- Guardians Face Tough Challenge Against Tigers’ Skubal Tonight
- Austin Hays Thrives with Reds After Rocky Stint with Phillies
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries