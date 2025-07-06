WWE Stars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan Get Engaged

Maui, Hawaii – WWE stars Carmelo Hayes and Kelani Jordan are officially engaged. The couple shared the exciting news through a post on social media on July 1.

Jordan announced her engagement on X (formerly Twitter), captioning her post with, “I said yesss! And I’d say yes in every lifetime.” The post included a photo of Hayes down on one knee, proposing to Jordan.

Both athletes have made significant achievements in the WWE. Jordan is a history-maker as the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Champion. Meanwhile, Hayes is a two-time NXT North American Champion and a former NXT Champion.

Despite being engaged, both stars continue their careers in WWE. Jordan, who joined the WWE developmental roster in August 2022, is currently still competing in NXT. Recently, she was in a tough match, losing to Sol Ruca and a subsequent bout to Lash Legend for a number-one contendership.

Hayes, who transitioned to the main roster on SmackDown in 2024, has had a slower presence but remains influential, particularly highlighted by his win in the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. The couple has been together since 2023 and celebrated their engagement in Hawaii.

While there are no details yet on the wedding date, their engagement marks another celebration in their celebrated careers in wrestling.