WWE Stars Celebrate Roxanne Perez’s Thanksgiving Update

ORLANDO, Fla. — Several WWE stars, including Rhea Ripley, Otis, and Nikki Bella, reacted to Roxanne Perez‘s recent Thanksgiving post on social media. On Thursday, Perez shared a heartfelt message featuring her boyfriend, Drake Morreaux, and their Golden Retriever.

The post, which read, “Thanksgiving w my fav boys <3🦃," quickly attracted thousands of likes and comments, highlighting the close-knit nature of the wrestling community. Along with her peers, former WWE stars and current AEW wrestlers also showed their support.

This season has seen significant changes in WWE under Triple H’s leadership, with a focus on providing roster members time off during the holidays. In line with this, last Friday’s SmackDown was pre-recorded to accommodate Thanksgiving, leading up to the much-anticipated Survivor Series: WarGames.

The festive atmosphere continued backstage during Monday Night RAW, where Maxxine Dupri celebrated her recent win as Women’s Intercontinental Champion. General manager Adam Pearce congratulated her, marking her achievement with excitement.

However, the celebration took a turn when Ivy Nile confronted Dupri, making it clear she aimed for the championship. Roxanne Perez also chimed in, expressing both congratulations and a warning about her intentions for the title. This interaction left fans eager to see how Pearce would address the competition for the No. 1 contender spot for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.