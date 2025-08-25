WWE Stars Celebrate Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday in New York City

New York City, NY – Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday with a star-studded party at Gotham Hall on August 23. The event marked one of his first public appearances since a car accident in July and his resignation from TKO Group Holdings earlier in the year.

A range of WWE legends, Hall of Famers, and current superstars attended the celebration. Notable attendees included The Undertaker, John Cena, Kane, Gerald Brisco, Michelle McCool, Bruce Prichard, JBL, Sgt. Slaughter, and Shane McMahon, along with current stars like Sheamus and Ron Killings (R-Truth).

McMahon’s recent public appearances have been limited due to ongoing legal issues. In January 2024, he stepped down from his roles at WWE and TKO after Janel Grant, a former employee, filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

The festivities came shortly after McMahon was involved in a three-vehicle car accident on July 24, which resulted in a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving. He was seen with WWE personalities JBL and Bruce Prichard leading up to the birthday party.

John Cena, one of the prominent figures supporting McMahon, expressed his feelings during the party, saying, “I love Vince. I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly.” Cena, regarded as one of the best in the wrestling industry, will face Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.

Despite controversies surrounding McMahon, the birthday party demonstrated the loyalty of many within the wrestling community. Fans and colleagues alike attended to celebrate a significant milestone in McMahon’s life.