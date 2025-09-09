Sports
WWE Stars Shine in Paris: Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, and LA Knight Steal the Show
PARIS, France — The excitement didn’t end after the cameras stopped rolling at the September 1 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, held at La Defense Arena. In the main event, Jey Uso and LA Knight faced off against ‘Big’ Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, thrilling fans in attendance.
After the show, Rhea Ripley made a grand entrance, receiving an enthusiastic welcome. Fans sang along to her entrance theme, showcasing her popularity. In the ring, Ripley expressed her gratitude to the crowd, calling them ‘awesome,’ but she did not mention being overwhelmed before the upcoming Clash in Paris.
Jey Uso took the microphone next, engaging the audience with a lively ‘YEET’ as his theme music played. Footage shared by fans captured the playful moment where LA Knight and Ripley shared a high five and danced together in the ring.
Despite the light-hearted post-show atmosphere, tensions were evident during the event. Knight and Uso expressed their frustrations about not winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris. Meanwhile, Ripley had a compelling segment with Asuka, who asserted that IYO SKY didn’t need any assistance, revealing a building rivalry.
This event highlighted the dynamic personalities and competitive spirit within WWE, leaving fans excited for future matches.
