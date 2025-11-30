Entertainment
WWE Stars Trick Williams and Lash Legend Get Engaged During Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. — WWE stars Trick Williams and Lash Legend are now engaged after Williams proposed during a family gathering for Thanksgiving.
The couple, who have been partners for a long time, recently purchased their first home together. Legend shared her excitement on social media, expressing her joy in accepting the proposal.
“A million times YESSSS!!!” Legend wrote. “As I’m making this post, I’m getting emotional again but of pure joy, happiness, and peace. If you know me, you know I don’t play about my man! I love him more than words could ever put together. So honored, blessed, and thankful to spend the rest of my life with my handsome bestie.”
Williams has risen to fame through his performances in the WWE, specifically on the NXT brand, where he initially gained exposure as a hype man for Carmelo Hayes before becoming an independent star. Despite his role as a heel on WWE television, he has garnered a strong fan base.
Legend was recently called up to the main roster and will participate in the women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025. She will join stars like Becky Lynch, The Kabuki Warriors, and Nia Jax to face AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.
Meanwhile, Williams lost the TNA World Championship to Mike Santana in October and may be moving to a different WWE brand soon, as speculation grows among fans.
