WWE Stars Unite for SummerSlam Kickoff in NYC

New York City, NY – WWE fans are buzzing as the SummerSlam Kickoff event takes place today, June 21, live at 3 PM ET. The event is part of Fanatics Fest, building excitement for SummerSlam, which will be a historic two-night event on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

This year marks the first time SummerSlam spans two nights, setting the stage for an exhilarating weekend of professional wrestling action. Although no matches are officially announced yet, the Kickoff show features big names including John Cena, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella.

John Cena and CM Punk, who have had some iconic confrontations in the past, will both be in attendance. The dynamic between the two stars has changed since their rivalry in 2011, fueling anticipation for their upcoming bout at Night of Champions on June 28.

The announcement regarding their participation was shared on Fanatics Fest’s Twitter page. “Just announced: @CMPunk and @JohnCena join the @WWE SummerSlam Kickoff live at Fanatics Fest this Saturday, June 21!” the tweet read.

As fans wait for the stream to go live, they are encouraged to tune in and share their excitement in the comments. The Kickoff event promises to be a thrilling start to what will be a memorable SummerSlam weekend.