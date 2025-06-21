Sports
WWE Stars Unite for SummerSlam Kickoff in NYC
New York City, NY – WWE fans are buzzing as the SummerSlam Kickoff event takes place today, June 21, live at 3 PM ET. The event is part of Fanatics Fest, building excitement for SummerSlam, which will be a historic two-night event on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
This year marks the first time SummerSlam spans two nights, setting the stage for an exhilarating weekend of professional wrestling action. Although no matches are officially announced yet, the Kickoff show features big names including John Cena, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and Nikki Bella.
John Cena and CM Punk, who have had some iconic confrontations in the past, will both be in attendance. The dynamic between the two stars has changed since their rivalry in 2011, fueling anticipation for their upcoming bout at Night of Champions on June 28.
The announcement regarding their participation was shared on Fanatics Fest’s Twitter page. “Just announced: @CMPunk and @JohnCena join the @WWE SummerSlam Kickoff live at Fanatics Fest this Saturday, June 21!” the tweet read.
As fans wait for the stream to go live, they are encouraged to tune in and share their excitement in the comments. The Kickoff event promises to be a thrilling start to what will be a memorable SummerSlam weekend.
Recent Posts
- Iga Swiatek Returns to Grass-Court Action at Bad Homburg Open
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’