WWE SummerSlam 2025: Epic Matches Set for Two-Night Event

East Rutherford, New Jersey — The WWE has announced an exciting lineup for SummerSlam 2025, taking place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, at MetLife Stadium. This marks the first time the popular wrestling event will span two nights, both starting at 8:00 PM ET.

A pre-show titled SummerSlam Kickoff will air at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock and WWE’s social media platforms. In the U.S., SummerSlam will stream exclusively on Peacock, while international audiences can view it on the WWE Network. Fans can also purchase the event via traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view.

Highlighted on the main card is the highly anticipated Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship between current champion John Cena and challenger Cody Rhodes. This rematch follows their clash at WrestleMania 41, where Cena emerged victorious. Recent drama unfolded on SmackDown when Cena expressed his desire to postpone the match due to filming commitments, which drew an aggressive response from Rhodes who forced Cena to sign their match contract.

Also on the card is a Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship, featuring Solo Sikoa defending his title against Jacob Fatu. The tension escalated during the Money in the Bank event when Fatu attacked Sikoa, resulting in a bitter feud that now necessitates the steel cage to avoid outside interference.

CM Punk faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in a match generated after Punk won a gauntlet match, seizing the opportunity after Seth Rollins’ injury. Another notable match features Randy Orton teaming up with country star Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, escalating their rivalry from recent episodes of WWE programming.

For the women, the card includes a Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship between Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky, as well as a singles battle for the WWE Women’s Championship with Tiffany Stratton defending against Jade Cargill. Additionally, Becky Lynch will face Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, while the Women’s Tag Team Championship features The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defending against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

With more matches still anticipated, WWE SummerSlam 2025 promises to be a historic event for wrestling fans.