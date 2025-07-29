WWE SummerSlam Expands to Two Days with High Stakes Matches

East Rutherford, New Jersey — WWE has announced that SummerSlam will take place over two days on August 2 and 3, featuring a mix of high-profile matches and debuts. The marquee match will be John Cena facing Cody Rhodes, a rematch of their previous encounter at WrestleMania 41.

Cena, the reigning undisputed WWE champion, defeated Rhodes at WrestleMania to claim the title. However, after winning the King of the Ring tournament, Rhodes secured this opportunity for a title rematch at SummerSlam. This two-day event promises to be an exhilarating showdown between two of WWE’s top stars.

In addition to Cena and Rhodes, several notable matches have been confirmed for the event, including:

Jelly Roll, the country musician, will make his wrestling debut alongside Orton as they take on McIntyre and Paul. This rivalry intensified when Paul interrupted Jelly Roll’s performance back in July.

Additional matches include Roman Reigns teaming up with Jey Uso, Sami Zayn against Karrion Kross, and a triple threat women’s championship match featuring Naomi against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley. A steel cage match for the United States Championship will have Solo Sikoa defending against Jacob Fatu.

The event will stream live on Peacock, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. each day. Fans can expect an exciting lineup as WWE aims to create unforgettable moments across the two-night event.