Sports
WWE SummerSlam Preview: Cena vs. Rhodes for the Championship
East Rutherford, New Jersey – WWE has announced two key matches for SummerSlam, set to take place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium. John Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes, while Tiffany Stratton will face Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship.
Rhodes earned his title shot by winning the King of the Ring tournament earlier this year, defeating Randy Orton in the finals. Meanwhile, Cargill secured her opportunity by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. This marks the first time SummerSlam will occur over two nights, a format WWE aims to make memorable.
Fans can catch the event live on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally. WWE has positioned SummerSlam as one of its premier events, and with such high-profile matches, excitement is building.
In other developments, before SummerSlam, WWE will host Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution in Atlanta. On July 12, Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will return for his final match against world champion Gunther. The following night celebrates women’s wrestling with the all-female Evolution event.
WWE is relentlessly promoting this packed schedule, and tickets for all events, including the SummerSlam series, are available now. Fans planning to attend should note that a clear bag policy will be in effect at the venue.
The anticipation for this year’s SummerSlam is palpable, with Cena and Rhodes set to deliver a highly competitive match that could shift the landscape of WWE.
