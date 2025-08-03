Sports
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Set for Exciting Two-Night Event
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey — WWE’s biggest summer event, SummerSlam 2025, is set to take place on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium.
This year marks a significant change as SummerSlam will expand to a two-night event for the first time, featuring a total of 12 matches over the weekend. Nine of these matches will be for championship titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship and the Women’s World Championship.
Fans are particularly excited for the match between Gunther and CM Punk, which will kick off the action on Saturday night. The weekend culminates in a highly anticipated street fight between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Both nights are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET, with a preshow beginning at 3 p.m. ET. This event promises to provide plenty of entertainment and surprises for wrestling fans.
SummerSlam 2025 can be watched live on Peacock, with some international audiences able to view it via Netflix. Additionally, WWE will offer select screenings of SummerSlam in theaters across the country.
Be sure to tune in as WWE delivers an unforgettable weekend filled with wrestling action.
