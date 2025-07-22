WWE’s SummerSlam 2025 Set to Feature High-Stakes Matches

New York City, NY — WWE’s SummerSlam 2025 is quickly approaching, and excitement is building as the card takes shape. Among the anticipated matchups is a highly-anticipated rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, which will feature a Street Fight stipulation. This duel will be significant for both men, particularly with Cena’s looming retirement.

CM Punk returns to the forefront as he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship following his triumph over Bron Breakker in a Gauntlet match on Raw. Gunther, fresh off a victory against Goldberg, faces the challenge of stopping Punk, who desperately seeks a defining victory in his career.

The women’s division will also take center stage with Naomi defending her newly-won Women’s World Championship in a Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. This matchup arises from Naomi’s shocking Money in the Bank victory during Evolution, igniting a competitive spirit among the challengers.

Additionally, Becky Lynch will defend her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria. Their rivalry intensified following Valkyria’s strong performances leading to this opportunity, adding stakes to another thrilling encounter at SummerSlam.

Moreover, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are paving their path toward the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Flair announced their upcoming title shot during SmackDown, showcasing their growing camaraderie after a recent partnership.

Roman Reigns made his return to the ring and is expected to partner with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, raising tensions within the tournament setup. The landscape of WWE is rapidly evolving as SummerSlam approaches, promising fans an event filled with competitive matches and dramatic storylines.

As the buildup to SummerSlam unfolds, WWE fans eagerly await these matchups, set to take place at MetLife Stadium from August 2-3.