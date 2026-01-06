WWE Superstars Tie the Knot in New Year’s Eve Beach Wedding

NAPLES, Florida — WWE superstars Maxxine Dupri, 28, and Luke, 29, celebrated their wedding on New Year’s Eve, marking a significant moment as they transitioned into 2026 as a married couple.

The couple tied the knot on December 31, surrounded by 180 guests, including many current and former WWE stars such as Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, and Chelsea Green. Dupri, also known as Zmrzel, expressed her emotions, stating, “I was the little girl who had her wedding planned since she could talk, and this week is that dream coming to life.”

A lively welcome party preceded the ceremony on December 30, encapsulating what Dupri described as a “two-day party of love” among family and friends.

The beach wedding took place on the venue’s lawn, with a live pianist performing during the ceremony. Dupri walked down the aisle to “Yebba’s Heartbreak” by Drake, dressed in a gown she fell in love with in New York. “I wanted my wedding look to be stripped back and classic,” she explained.

Her cousin, Marine Corps Veteran Zack Zmrzel, officiated the ceremony, while Keith Ismael led a prayer for the couple’s future. Dupri shared, “Marriage is about serving and honoring one another — a reflection of God’s unconditional love.”

The reception was described as “ethereal, angelic, and heavenly” with a yellow color scheme honoring Dupri’s late brother. Guests entered through a butter yellow doorway and were greeted by floral arrangements and soft candlelight.

The couple’s first dance was a performance featuring a mix of popular songs, capturing guests’ attention. Later in the night, they served late-night bites and signature cocktails until early morning.

Reflecting on their journey, Dupri said, “It’s surreal to think we’ve been together nearly seven years and now get to celebrate our marriage with the wedding of our dreams.”

Dupri and Luke’s wedding comes after their engagement on Christmas Eve 2024. As they enjoy their time with family and friends in Naples, they look forward to their official honeymoon planned for later.