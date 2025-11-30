WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Set for Streaming on ESPN This Saturday

San Diego, California — WWE‘s Survivor Series: WarGames will stream exclusively in the U.S. on the ESPN App this Saturday, November 29, at 7 p.m. ET, live from Petco Park, home of the MLB’s San Diego Padres. Fans are encouraged to tune in early at 5 p.m. ET for the pre-event show.

All WWE Premium Live Events, including this one, are accessible to fans with an ESPN Unlimited plan, available through specific MVPD subscriptions or directly on the ESPN App. Subscribers can also enjoy WWE programming on Disney+.

This year’s Survivor Series features the largest Men’s WarGames match ever, featuring star-studded competitors like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes. Additionally, it’s a landmark event as John Cena will make a special appearance in what is expected to be his final WWE Premium Live Event match.

The Women’s WarGames match promises to be equally exciting. It will include top performers such as Becky Lynch, AJ Lee, Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Iyo Sky, setting the stage for an intense showdown.

Throughout the week leading up to the event, ESPN will feature WWE Superstars, including Paul Heyman and Nikki Bella on studio programs such as Get Up and First Take. Other WWE stars, like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, will appear on Vibe Check on November 28.

The action-packed event is not just about wrestling but also includes storytelling and nostalgia-related content through ESPN Social. Fans can look forward to insights from commentators Peter Rosenberg and Arda Ocal, ensuring comprehensive coverage across platforms.

Survivor Series: WarGames marks a return to San Diego for WWE after over a decade, with the last event held there in 2008. Expect approximately three hours of intense wrestling action followed by a post-event show for fans wanting more.

Tickets are still available for this historic event. Each match is designed for maximum excitement, but the dynamic builds among competitors make it anyone’s guess who will emerge victorious. As always with Survivor Series, the question remains: Can all the stars coexist amidst their fierce rivalries?

For those who love wrestling, this Survivor Series promises thrilling encounters that should not be missed.